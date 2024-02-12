Your Independent Voice for the Community

As the epicentre of equestrian...
New Richmond Bridge to Tower Over Floodplain
The new Richmond Bridge, will tower over the surrounding riverine landscape, at more than double the height of the existing bridge. The structure will also be far longer, a necessity to rise above floods crossing the lowest part of the floodplain. Set to be approximately 18.4 metres high at its peak, the new bridge will be a much more dominant structure than many may have envisioned.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has confirmed that the new structure will be 10 metres higher than the current bridge, which stands approximately 8.4 metres tall. “The flood resilience of the bridge is determined by the height of water it can withstand while remaining operational. The new bridge, with deep girders, will be resilient to a 1 in 20-year flood level,” a TfNSW spokesperson told the Hawkesbury Post. The 1:20 flood level is 15.3 metres, while the 1:100 flood level reaches 18.9 metres.
Should we be Concerned About ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Local Tap Water?
Following the revelation of high concentrations of FAS chemicals in the North Richmond water supply, we asked water scientist Associate Professor Ian Wright for his views on the findings and whether or not we should be concerned. This is what he had to say.
Full Warragamba Could Have Raised 2020 Flood by 3 Metres
When the first of a series of major floods hit the Hawkesbury in February 2020, Warragamba Dam was less than half full. Had the dam been at full capacity, the flood at Windsor would have been three metres higher.
This finding is part of a landmark flood study released 21 June, 2024. The study provides the most comprehensive analysis of flooding in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley and, for the first time, analyses the impact of climate change on flooding in the valley.
Christopher Burton’s Silver Triumph
As the epicentre of equestrian sports in Australia, the Hawkesbury boasts many remarkable riders, but Christopher Burton’s performance at the Paris Olympics might have just earned him the title of the greatest.
When the world watched Christopher Burton complete a flawless cross-country round on the second day of eventing at the Paris Olympics, it became evident that it would take an extraordinary effort to surpass him. And it did. Sitting in bronze position heading into the final test, the show jumping, Burton faced a formidable opponent: Germany’s Michael Jung, a man who has won three individual gold medals in eventing and now a fourth. Burton needed to jump double clear and hope for Jung to have two rails down. In the end, Jung only took one rail and claimed the gold. Burton secured the silver.
Winterfest
Huge crowds descended on Clarendon Showgrounds this weekend for the crowd pleasing Winterfest Fair. It was a celebration of all things medieval and offered an opportunity for people to dress in costumes and Cosplay as mermaids, warriors, musicians, knights in shining armour and even unicorns.
