Your Independent Voice for the Community

The new Richmond Bridge, will tower over the surrounding riverine landscape, at more than double the height of the existing bridge. The structure will also be far longer, a necessity to rise above floods crossing the lowest part of the floodplain. Set to be approximately 18.4 metres high at its peak, the new bridge will be a much more dominant structure than many may have envisioned.

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has confirmed that the new structure will be 10 metres higher than the current bridge, which stands approximately 8.4 metres tall. “The flood resilience of the bridge is determined by the height of water it can withstand while remaining operational. The new bridge, with deep girders, will be resilient to a 1 in 20-year flood level,” a TfNSW spokesperson told the Hawkesbury Post. The 1:20 flood level is 15.3 metres, while the 1:100 flood level reaches 18.9 metres.